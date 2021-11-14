Avalo Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,708,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,917,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,853,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

