Autonio Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $8.93 million and $195,926.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00071942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,783.49 or 0.99994107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.99 or 0.07107856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

