Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Rating Increased to Hold at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$9.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACB. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.59.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

TSE ACB opened at C$10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$7.47 and a 1 year high of C$24.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.55.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.