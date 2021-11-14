Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Position Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,844,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.35% of Athersys worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Athersys by 1,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.15 on Friday. Athersys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $260.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

