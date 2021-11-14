Athersys (ATHX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.15 on Friday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $260.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Get Athersys alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athersys stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Athersys were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.