ATB Capital Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.21.

TSE CEU opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$534.28 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.75. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.24.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,094,494.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,784.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

