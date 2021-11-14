ATB Capital Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$12.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.29.

TSE BDT opened at C$10.57 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$6.65 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$567.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.47.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

