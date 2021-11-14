Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 1,667.50 ($21.79) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,802.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,900.83. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -5.95. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,232 ($16.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, with a total value of £16,670 ($21,779.46).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

