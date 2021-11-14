Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells $163,240.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $13,750.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $27,978.26.

AC stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $911.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.