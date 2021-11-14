AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.
Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 929.67 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.
In other news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock worth $1,957,873 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
Read More: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.