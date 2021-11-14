AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 929.67 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock worth $1,957,873 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

