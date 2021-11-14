Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.50 ($6.30).
Several brokerages have issued reports on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Ascential to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
In other news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30), for a total transaction of £352,505.44 ($460,550.61).
Ascential Company Profile
Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.
