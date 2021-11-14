Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.50 ($6.30).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Ascential to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30), for a total transaction of £352,505.44 ($460,550.61).

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 412.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 399.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 322.20 ($4.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

