Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.50.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ ASND opened at $155.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.