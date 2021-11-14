Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.42

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and traded as low as $19.89. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 31,274 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

