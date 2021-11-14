Aryacoin (AYA) 1-Day Volume Tops $29,466.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $29,466.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004838 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

