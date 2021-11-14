Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.370-$4.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.55 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE ARW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.90. 323,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,264. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average is $116.77. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $85.60 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,376. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

