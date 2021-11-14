Arista Networks Stock Set to Split on Thursday, November 18th (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks stock opened at $525.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.01. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $262.08 and a 1 year high of $536.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.15.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total value of $12,573,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total value of $578,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,207 shares of company stock worth $169,780,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

