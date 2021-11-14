Argonaut Gold (AR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$3.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.05. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.42.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

