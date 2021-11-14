Argon Trading Up 14.2% This Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00071007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,207.16 or 1.00698122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.79 or 0.07061869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,220,537 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

