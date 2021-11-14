Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Down to $19.52

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $18.43. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 4,400 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,200,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.