Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Down to $19.52

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $18.43. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 4,400 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,200,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

