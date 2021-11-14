ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. ArcBest posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.15.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,255. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $116.79. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.