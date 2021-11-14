ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.00. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lifted their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.15.

Shares of ARCB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.30. The stock had a trading volume of 294,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 76.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after buying an additional 134,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after buying an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

