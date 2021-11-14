Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 55,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 97,433.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 132,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 566,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

