Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

