AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

