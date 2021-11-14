AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,499 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories.

