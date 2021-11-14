AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.77. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 2.62%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

