AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells $3,163,328.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $3,163,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $2,122,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $2,841,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $1,965,825.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Vasily Shikin sold 26,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $2,171,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,206,645.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $856,321.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00.

Shares of APP stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,205.5% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 738,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after acquiring an additional 681,834 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 75.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 218,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 94,047 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

