Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.17 million.

NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.08. 704,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $165.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.31.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

