Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$95.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.15 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.730 EPS.

Shares of APPN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.68. 480,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,463. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.51 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Appian will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.43.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.