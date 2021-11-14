AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $900.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 0.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $500,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

