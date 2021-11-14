Analyzing Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) & Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and Copper Mountain Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.42 $37.52 million $0.37 7.97

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Mining and Copper Mountain Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus target price of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 53.67%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 29.23% 13.13%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Franklin Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration of mining activity. It produces gold, silver, lead, and zinc. It focuses on Chabuca, Gran Poder, and La Joya operations. The company was founded on December 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

