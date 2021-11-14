Analyzing Atlantic American (AAME) & Its Peers

Atlantic American (NASDAQ: AAME) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Atlantic American to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Atlantic American pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 11.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic American has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Atlantic American and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American $195.35 million $12.17 million 7.08 Atlantic American Competitors $20.55 billion $991.09 million 4.45

Atlantic American’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American. Atlantic American is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic American and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American 6.42% 0.72% 0.25% Atlantic American Competitors 9.64% 7.15% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlantic American and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic American Competitors 575 1980 2231 83 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.41%. Given Atlantic American’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic American has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 80.1% of Atlantic American shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic American has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantic American competitors beat Atlantic American on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market. The Bankers Fidelity segment operates in the life and health insurance market. The Corporate and Other segment is from external sources. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

