Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) PT at $3,486.33

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,486.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,960.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5,450.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WZZAF remained flat at $$62.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. Wizz Air has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.