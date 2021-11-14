Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) PT at C$54.20

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

TSE TOY traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,310. The stock has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 23.34. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

