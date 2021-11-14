Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) PT at GBX 309.20

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 329 ($4.30).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.19) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider George Lewis purchased 1,154 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £3,346.60 ($4,372.35). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,290.80 ($2,992.94). Insiders acquired a total of 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $793,333 in the last 90 days.

LON LGEN traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 294.30 ($3.85). The company had a trading volume of 14,014,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 275.12. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.77.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

