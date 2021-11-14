Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.65. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,020,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,253. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.