Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Post $0.29 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.21. Plains All American Pipeline also posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after buying an additional 3,483,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,591,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after buying an additional 2,332,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,311 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,482. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

