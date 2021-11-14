Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Harmonic posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLIT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Harmonic stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,076. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

