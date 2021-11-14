Analysts Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to Post $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). DigitalBridge Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBRG. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $119,822,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 1,479,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.