Analysts Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). DigitalBridge Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBRG. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $119,822,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 1,479,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.