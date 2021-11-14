Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report sales of $461.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $453.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.80 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $302.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,601 shares of company stock worth $3,157,042. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

