Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.66 Million

Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report $123.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.10 million. LivePerson reported sales of $102.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $469.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $589.31 million, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $598.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivePerson.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

LPSN opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.06. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in LivePerson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

