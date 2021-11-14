Analysts Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

CARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $569,148. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 460,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,044. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $868.73 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

