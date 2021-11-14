Analysts Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.46 Million

Equities analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to post sales of $160.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.00 million and the highest is $161.93 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $630.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $633.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $669.50 million, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $680.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million.

ATIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. 2,621,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 110.5% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 182,187 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

