Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report sales of $10.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $36.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $36.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.52 billion to $44.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.80. 14,151,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,230. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 173.4% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

