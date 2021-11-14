Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $69.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

