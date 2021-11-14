Analysts Anticipate Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ADN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. 211,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,705. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 93,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 100.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

