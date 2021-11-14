Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Declares $1.76 Quarterly Dividend

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 1.76 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Amgen has raised its dividend by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Amgen stock opened at $211.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.17 and a 200 day moving average of $229.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

