American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AREC opened at $2.30 on Friday. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $138.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Resources by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Resources in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in American Resources in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Resources by 114.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in American Resources in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

