American Resources (AREC) to Release Earnings on Monday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. On average, analysts expect American Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $138.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.42. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded American Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 23,020.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 39.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 102,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

