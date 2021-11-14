American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $145.05, but opened at $140.09. American Financial Group shares last traded at $140.57, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,432 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,014,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 281,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 178,322 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

